26,154 women enjoy free train ride during Women's Day celebration in Kerala

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-03-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 18:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Over 26,000 women enjoyed the Kochi Metro ride on Tuesday free of cost as part of the International Women's Day celebrations.

As part of the fete, the women were allowed by Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) to travel from any station to anywhere any number of times.

Metro officials said 26,154 women availed themselves of the facility till 4 PM today.

Also, the managing director of KMRL Loknath Behra distributed menstrual cups. The distribution were in stations at Aluva, Kalamassery, Edappally, MG Road, Ernakulam South and Vytilla, among others.

