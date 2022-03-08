Left Menu

Shanghai exchange will take further measures amid overseas nickel price volatility

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 08-03-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 18:46 IST
Shanghai exchange will take further measures amid overseas nickel price volatility
  
  • Hong Kong

China's Shanghai Futures Exchange said on Tuesday it will take further measures according to market conditions given that prices of nickel in the overseas futures market have fluctuated violently. It did not give further details.

Nickel prices more than doubled to above a record $100,000 per tonne earlier on Tuesday, prompting the London Metal Exchange (LME) to suspend trading.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

