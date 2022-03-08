Left Menu

Union Minister Smriti Irani confers 'Vishishta Mahila Ratna Samman' to Entrepreneur Nowhera Shaik

Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Monday conferred "Vishishta Mahila Ratna Samman" to well-known socialist Dr Nowhera Shaik for working towards the upliftment of suffering masses.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 18:52 IST
Union Minister Smriti Irani confers 'Vishishta Mahila Ratna Samman' to Entrepreneur Nowhera Shaik
Nowhera Shaik receiving the award from Minister Smriti Irani . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Monday conferred "Vishishta Mahila Ratna Samman" to well-known socialist Dr Nowhera Shaik for working towards the upliftment of suffering masses. The function was organized by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

Executive Chairperson and Founder of Heera Group Dr Nowhera Shaik, since her early age, has been majorly working towards the needs of women mostly in the field of education. At the tender age of 19, she started giving lessons in religion and scriptures to girls. Starting from six girls, she took this initiative to build a service-oriented education institution in 1998 where 150 students were taught. Out of 150 students, 120 were given free education. After receiving this award, Nowhera Shaik said, "It really feels good when your work gets recognised. Though, I have never intended to take up the cause of empowering women with an aim to get rewarded as I believe that my greatest reward is to make women enablers. I will continue to work for the upliftment of the downtrodden and for the education of the girls as the real empowerment of a woman begins from imparting her good education."

In 2007, she went a step ahead and set up a residential school at Chandragiri village. During the initial years, Dr Shaik managed the cost of running the schools through her personal donation but the increasing running cost forced her to look for other sources of income. For her contribution towards society, she has been conferred with various awards including Mumbai Ratan Award in 2013, Bharat Gaurav Award in 2014, Rajiv Gandhi Shiromani Award, and others. She has also received Business Leadership Icon in 2018 from a minister in the UAE government.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug...

 Global
3
Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022