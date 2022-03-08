U.S. trade deficit jumps to record high in January

The U.S. trade deficit widened to a record high in January amid a surge in imports, potentially setting up trade to remain a drag on economic growth in the first quarter.

The Commerce Department said on Tuesday that the trade deficit jumped 9.4% to an all-time high of $89.7 billion in January. Data for December was revised to show a $82.0 billion shortfall instead of the previously reported $80.7 billion.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a $87.1 billion deficit. Trade has subtracted from gross domestic product growth for six straight quarters. (Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

