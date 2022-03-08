Chhattisgarh's GSDP estimated to grow by 11.54 pc in 2021-22: Economic survey

Chhattisgarh's gross state domestic product (GSDP) at constant prices is estimated to grow by 11.54 per cent and the per capita income is expected to reach Rs 1,18,401 in the financial year 2021-22, the state's economic survey report revealed on Tuesday.

The state's Economic Survey Report for the year 2021-22 was presented in the state Assembly by Planning, Economics and Statistics Department minister Amarjeet Bhagat.

According to the report, the GSDP at constant price (base year 2011-12) as per advance estimates is expected to grow at 11.54 per cent and reach Rs 2,78,49,636 lakh in 2021-22 as against quick estimates of 2,49,68,320 lakh in 2020-21.

The biggest contributor to the surge in GSDP has been the industrial sector (mining and quarrying, construction, manufacturing and electricity, gas and water supply), with a 15.44 per cent expected growth from Rs 1,12,37,860 crore to Rs 1,29,73,041 crore, the report said.

The growth in two other sectors, agriculture (agriculture, livestock, forestry and fishing) and service is estimated at 3.88 per cent and 8.54 per cent respectively as compared to the previous fiscal, it stated.

As per quick estimates, the GSDP at constant prices of the previous financial year 2020-21, had recorded a negative growth of 1.37 per cent, which was mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, the report said. As per advance estimate, the GSDP at current price (market prices) is likely to increase to Rs 4,00,06,080 lakh in financial year 2021-22 as against Rs 3,52,16,070 lakh as estimated for 2020-21. This growth is about 13.60 per cent.

The survey report underlined that the per capita income (per capita NSDP at current prices) in 2021-22 is likely to attain the level of Rs 1,18,401. The state's per capita income will increase by 11.93 per cent as compared to the previous financial year when it was 1,05,778, the report said.

