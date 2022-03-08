Left Menu

Need to make women self-reliant through cooperatives: NCUI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 20:01 IST
National Cooperative Union of India (NCUI) President Dileep Sanghani on Tuesday said there is a need to make women self-reliant through cooperatives.

Addressing an event on the occasion of International Women's Day, Sanghani said setting up of 'NCUI Haat' that provides a platform for products of lesser known cooperatives is a step towards making women self-reliant.

There is also a need to disseminate success stories of cooperatives to women so that they are encouraged to set up cooperatives, he said, adding that they also need to be supported to cope with their struggles.

NCUI Chief Executive Sudhir Mahajan said NCUI Haat, which has achieved a sale of Rs 1 crore in last 6-7 months, is giving a good platform to lesser known cooperatives and self help groups (SHGs) to sell their products and get fair price for their produce.

To empower women, NCUI has taken several initiatives like setting up of 15 self help groups (SHGs) of 300 women who will be trained at the incubation centre to be set up by NCUI for enhancing their livelihood, he said in a statement.

NCUI Vice President Bijender Singh and Executive Director Savitri Singh were also present at the event.

