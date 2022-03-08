Adani Ports incorporates wholly-owned subsidiary

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) on Tuesday said it has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary 'HDC Bulk Terminal Limited'. ''The Company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company 'HDC Bulk Terminal Limited (HDCBTL)' on March 7, 2022,'' APSEZ said in a filing to BSE. The company further said HDCBTL belongs to the port industry and is yet to commence its business. APSEZ is part of the globally diversified Adani Group.

