Adani Ports incorporates wholly-owned subsidiary

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd APSEZ on Tuesday said it has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary HDC Bulk Terminal Limited. The Company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company HDC Bulk Terminal Limited HDCBTL on March 7, 2022, APSEZ said in a filing to BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 20:02 IST
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) on Tuesday said it has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary 'HDC Bulk Terminal Limited'. ''The Company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company 'HDC Bulk Terminal Limited (HDCBTL)' on March 7, 2022,'' APSEZ said in a filing to BSE. The company further said HDCBTL belongs to the port industry and is yet to commence its business. APSEZ is part of the globally diversified Adani Group.

