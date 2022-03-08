SGPC seeks directs flights to US, Canada, UK from Amritsar
Direct flights should be started from Amritsar to the USA, Canada, European countries, Australia and the United Kingdom, Dhami said in a statement.A resolution for the same has been passed by the SGPCs executive committee and soon the SGPC will meet the prime minister and the Union minister of civil aviation, he added.Dhami said the SGPC will serve Punjabi students who are coming back from war-torn Ukraine by facilitating their return to Punjab from Delhi.An agreement has been reached with the Indo-Canadian bus service, which will bring these students from the Delhi airport to Punjab.
- Country:
- India
Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chief Harjinder Singh Dhami on Tuesday demanded that the Centre start direct flights from Amritsar to various countries, including the USA and Canada.
In the recent past, Sikh leaders from Canada and the United States of America (USA) have contacted the SGPC on this issue, he said.
''About five million Sikhs live abroad who have to face inconvenience due to non-availability of direct flights to Amritsar. Direct flights should be started from Amritsar to the USA, Canada, European countries, Australia and the United Kingdom,'' Dhami said in a statement.
A resolution for the same has been passed by the SGPC's executive committee and soon the SGPC will meet the prime minister and the Union minister of civil aviation, he added.
Dhami said the SGPC will serve Punjabi students who are coming back from war-torn Ukraine by facilitating their return to Punjab from Delhi.
''An agreement has been reached with the Indo-Canadian bus service, which will bring these students from the Delhi airport to Punjab. The SGPC will also provide them refreshments and to assist the students in Delhi, staff members of Delhi Sikh Mission have been deputed,'' the SGPC president said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Milkman found dead in north west Delhi's Rohini area
Delhi: Milkman found dead on Heliport road in Rohini
Abducted, gangraped, killed: teen's body found in gunny bag in Delhi shop
Uphaar fire tragedy: Court issues show cause notice to Delhi Police for 'misinformation' in Sushil Ansal case
Connaught Place traders request Delhi LG to allow shops to remain open till 10 pm