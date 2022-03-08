SGPC seeks directs flights to US, Canada, UK from Amritsar

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chief Harjinder Singh Dhami on Tuesday demanded that the Centre start direct flights from Amritsar to various countries, including the USA and Canada.

In the recent past, Sikh leaders from Canada and the United States of America (USA) have contacted the SGPC on this issue, he said.

''About five million Sikhs live abroad who have to face inconvenience due to non-availability of direct flights to Amritsar. Direct flights should be started from Amritsar to the USA, Canada, European countries, Australia and the United Kingdom,'' Dhami said in a statement.

A resolution for the same has been passed by the SGPC's executive committee and soon the SGPC will meet the prime minister and the Union minister of civil aviation, he added.

Dhami said the SGPC will serve Punjabi students who are coming back from war-torn Ukraine by facilitating their return to Punjab from Delhi.

''An agreement has been reached with the Indo-Canadian bus service, which will bring these students from the Delhi airport to Punjab. The SGPC will also provide them refreshments and to assist the students in Delhi, staff members of Delhi Sikh Mission have been deputed,'' the SGPC president said.

