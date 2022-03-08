Russia c.bank adopts measures to support financial market players

Russia's central bank is adopting new measures of support for financial market players including non-state pension funds, management companies, financial intermediaries and accounting infrastructure, it said on Tuesday.

In a statement on Telegram, it said the measures would mean adapting regulatory requirements to Russia's new economic reality and waiving penalties for some regulatory violations if they are linked to the current market situation.

