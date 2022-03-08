Chennai-based public sector lender Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has increased the interest rates on long-term deposits by 25 basis points (bps).

For term deposits above three years, the bank is offering an interest rate of 5.45 per cent as against 5.20 per cent earlier, a release said.

It has also reduced its base rate to 8.10 per cent as against the earlier rate of 9.10 per cent. ********** PNB launches women-centric health insurance policies State-run Punjab National Bank (PNB) has launched women-specific health insurance policies in association with Cholamandalam MS General Insurance and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance on the occasion of International Women's Day. The bank inaugurated Chola Sarva Shakti Policy, an all-in-one product that offers a sum insured of up to Rs 2 crore, in association with Cholamandalam MS General Insurance, a release said.

The Bajaj Allianz's women-specific critical illness plan is a pocket-friendly product that offers a sum insured from Rs 0.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh, it said.

On the women-specific health insurance, the lender said that the initiative aims to provide Indian women with a dedicated and comprehensive policy that secures their future against various contingency health situations. The lender further said it has mobilized more than 9,000 PNB Power Savings Account dedicated to women that offers them several benefits and concessions.

