Left Menu

Business briefs

Chennai-based public sector lender Indian Overseas Bank IOB has increased the interest rates on long-term deposits by 25 basis points bps.For term deposits above three years, the bank is offering an interest rate of 5.45 per cent as against 5.20 per cent earlier, a release said.It has also reduced its base rate to 8.10 per cent as against the earlier rate of 9.10 per cent.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-03-2022 21:06 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 21:06 IST
Business briefs
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai-based public sector lender Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has increased the interest rates on long-term deposits by 25 basis points (bps).

For term deposits above three years, the bank is offering an interest rate of 5.45 per cent as against 5.20 per cent earlier, a release said.

It has also reduced its base rate to 8.10 per cent as against the earlier rate of 9.10 per cent. ********** PNB launches women-centric health insurance policies State-run Punjab National Bank (PNB) has launched women-specific health insurance policies in association with Cholamandalam MS General Insurance and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance on the occasion of International Women's Day. The bank inaugurated Chola Sarva Shakti Policy, an all-in-one product that offers a sum insured of up to Rs 2 crore, in association with Cholamandalam MS General Insurance, a release said.

The Bajaj Allianz's women-specific critical illness plan is a pocket-friendly product that offers a sum insured from Rs 0.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh, it said.

On the women-specific health insurance, the lender said that the initiative aims to provide Indian women with a dedicated and comprehensive policy that secures their future against various contingency health situations. The lender further said it has mobilized more than 9,000 PNB Power Savings Account dedicated to women that offers them several benefits and concessions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug...

 Global
3
Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022