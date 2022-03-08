Soothe Healthcare commences ops at new plant to mark International Women's Day

Personal hygiene company Soothe Healthcare on Tuesday said it has commenced operations at its new manufacturing facility in Noida, Uttar Pradesh to mark the occasion of International Women's Day.

With the addition of the plant, the Delhi-based company aims to double its production capacity from 500 million units to 1 billion units per annum.

The company, which sells sanitary pads under Paree brand, stated it has crossed Rs 300-crore run rate in 2021-22. In the next 5 years, it aims to become a Rs 1,000 crore brand with Paree Sanitary Pads, Super Cute's and Super Liife under its umbrella.

With the new unit, the company has also expanded its reach and forayed into international markets like Tanzania, Bangladesh and Nepal, it added.

''At Paree, we understand the many avatars of the modern Indian woman and are our aim is to provide them with quality products that create a positive impact in her life and this is one step forward towards that vision,'' Soothe Healthcare founder and CEO Sahil Dharia said in a statement.

The company raised Rs 230 crore last year, giving it wings to double its growth, he added.

''Our aim is to reduce the gap between rural and metros by providing best in class quality products by amplifying our distribution network and be available at every place where there is a need for feminine hygiene products,'' Dharia noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)