Euro zone bond yields soar, inflation expectations highest since end-2013

Most euro zone sovereign bond yields soared on Tuesday and a key gauge of market inflation expectations jumped to its highest level since late 2013, as unease over rising price pressures gripped markets two days before a European Central Bank meeting. Germany's 10-year Bund yield rose as much as 14 basis points to 0.138% before dipping to 0.11%.

By contrast, Italian bond yields fell in a move analysts attributed to a Bloomberg report that the European Union could soon unveil a plan for joint bond issuance to finance energy and defence spending in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But that move lost momentum as a sell-off across broader bond markets gathered pace and oil prices jumped after fresh reports that the United States is expected to announce a ban on Russian oil imports as soon as Tuesday.

The five-year, five-year breakeven inflation forward, a long-term euro zone inflation measure tracked by the ECB, rose as high as 2.2768%, its highest level since the end of 2013. It has surged more than 15 basis points this week as oil prices lurched higher. Brent crude was last trading at almost $129, up 5% on the day.

"Bond markets, like every market, are trying to ascertain whether high inflation or the potential lower growth element of high oil prices is more important," said Nick Hayes, manager of the global strategic bond fund at AXA Investment Managers. "Clearly last week it was all about lower growth, and with lower growth you should get lower bond yields."

But as the focus turned back to inflation dynamics and what that means for ECB policymakers meeting on Thursday, bond yields headed higher. "It may well be the case that the ECB is getting cold feet about its plans to officially initiate policy normalisation this week," said Christoph Rieger, head of rates and credit research at Commerzbank.

Prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the ECB had been widely expected to dial back stimulus more quickly to contain price pressures, with annual inflation at a record high 5.8%. But the conflict has unleashed uncertainty, and surging energy prices are expected to deal an economic blow by squeezing consumption.

Rising inflation expectations have boosted demand for inflation-linked debt as investors seek protection from the jump in price pressures, triggering fresh slides in real or inflation-adjusted bond yields this week. On Tuesday, the yield on Germany's two-year inflation-linked bond briefly touched a fresh record low at -5.746%.

Elsewhere, Italian and Spanish bond yields fell and the gap between Italian and German 10-year bond yields tightened to 149 bps from 159 bps on Monday. Analysts said the Bloomberg report had boosted hopes for further European integration, a positive for peripheral markets.

"This is good news for alleviating Italian budget constraints and is very constructive for the periphery," said Chris Scicluna, head of research at Daiwa Capital Markets.

