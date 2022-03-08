Left Menu

L'Oreal to close stores and e-commerce sites in Russia

“We are concerned for them and fear for their safety,” the company added. The group is donating 5 million euros ($5.44 million) to international and regional aid organisations as well as United Nations agencies providing humanitarian aid.

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2022 22:28 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 22:28 IST
L'Oreal to close stores and e-commerce sites in Russia

Cosmetics giant L'Oreal will temporarily close its own stores, and directly operated counters in department stores in Russia as well as its e-commerce sites in the country, it said on Tuesday, citing Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

“We strongly condemn the Russian invasion and the war in Ukraine, which is causing so much suffering to the Ukrainian people,” the French company said in a statement. The world's biggest cosmetics company also said it would suspend all industrial and national media investments in Russia and consider additional measures while seeking to take care of its 2,200 employees in the country.

L’Oreal has 326 Ukrainian employees, the majority of which remain in their country under what it said are “increasingly unbearable conditions”. “We are concerned for them and fear for their safety,” the company added.

The group is donating 5 million euros ($5.44 million) to international and regional aid organisations as well as United Nations agencies providing humanitarian aid. ($1 = 0.9194 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug...

 Global
3
Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022