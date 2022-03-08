Left Menu

RT challenges EU ban at Europe's second top court

Russian state-controlled media outlet Russia Today has challenged an EU ban on its activities in the European Union, Europe's second top court said in a tweet on Tuesday. The EU imposed the ban last week, accusing RT of systematic disinformation over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The EU also banned another Russian state-owned media outlet, Sputnik.

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2022 23:28 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 23:28 IST
RT challenges EU ban at Europe's second top court

Russian state-controlled media outlet Russia Today has challenged an EU ban on its activities in the European Union, Europe's second top court said in a tweet on Tuesday. The EU imposed the ban last week, accusing RT of systematic disinformation over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The sanction means EU operators will be prohibited from broadcasting, facilitating or otherwise contributing to the dissemination of any RT content.

The move, which applies to RT's English unit and operations in Britain, Germany, France and Spain, also suspends RT's broadcasting licences and authorisation, transmission and distribution arrangements with its EU counterparts. "RussiaToday (France) has challenged @eu_council decision and regulation of 1 March 2022 on the restrictive measures in view of #Russia’s actions destabilizing the situation in #Ukraine before #EUGeneralCourt," the Luxembourg-based tribunal tweeted.

It will in the coming months set a date for a hearing before it issues a ruling. The EU also banned another Russian state-owned media outlet, Sputnik. The case is T-125/22.

Moscow describes its actions in Ukraine as a "special operation" to disarm its neighbour and arrest leaders it calls "neo-Nazis". Ukraine and its Western allies call this a baseless pretext for an invasion. Russia passed a law on Friday that gives Moscow much stronger powers to crack down on independent journalism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; M...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022