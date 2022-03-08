Left Menu

Mizoram govt making efforts to clear all pending medical insurance bills: Minister

The government had extended the existing period up to March this year as it decided to implement the health care scheme in accordance with the financial year from the next fiscal.According to the health minister, a total of 1,13,720 beneficiaries have been registered under the health care scheme.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 08-03-2022 23:47 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 23:47 IST
Mizoram govt making efforts to clear all pending medical insurance bills: Minister
  • Country:
  • India

The Mizoram government has over Rs 59.63 crore health insurance due to 23,031 beneficiaries under the Mizoram State Health Care Scheme (MSHCS), health minister Dr R Lalthangliana informed the assembly on Tuesday.

Replying to a query from opposition Congress member Lalrindika Ralte, the health minister said the medical bills could not be released due to insufficient funds. The MSHCS was launched by the Mizo National Front (MNF) government headed by chief minister Zoramthanga in October 2019.

Under this scheme, beneficiaries are provided up to Rs 2 lakh health insurance in a year and cover all illnesses, he said.

The health care scheme is valid for one year and the previous term which commenced from October 1, 2020 had ended on September 30 last year. The government had extended the existing period up to March this year as it decided to implement the health care scheme in accordance with the financial year from the next fiscal.

According to the health minister, a total of 1,13,720 beneficiaries have been registered under the health care scheme. He said that more than Rs 3.21 crore was collected from beneficiaries registered under the health care scheme for the extended period between October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

He told the Assembly that no beneficiaries, who registered for the health care scheme for the extended period, have received their medical bills till now.

The health minister said that the government is making massive efforts to clear all the pending bills.

He said that around Rs 1,000 crore is expected from Asian Development Bank as an external aided fund for the scheme.

The minister said that Rs 4 crore would soon be released from the corpus fund.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; M...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022