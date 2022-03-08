International Women's Day: 16 women felicitated for selfless service during Covid pandemic

Sixteen women from different walks of life were felicitated here on Tuesday on International Women's Day for their selfless service during the Covid pandemic period, an official statement said. They were honoured at a function organised by the Indian Federation of United Nations Associations in collaboration with a Delhi-based non-profit organisation, Sampurna, at the India International Centre, it said. ''The women included Suman Doonga, who led a SPICMACAY team to provide financial assistance to the artists and craftsmen suffering during the Covid period, Neelam Jha - a ''jalsaheli'' from Jhansi, who worked in the rural areas to help women during this torrid time, Rashmi Sinha, who worked with COVID-19 patients to provide plasma during the first and second phase of the disease,'' according to a statement. ''Dr Ruchi Varshney, a physiotherapist whose organisation of physiotherapists remained in close contact with Covid patients in hospitals across India and became a crucial link between patients and their family members, and Rupal Manish Dalal, a doctor from Mumbai who rendered a yeoman service to the patients during this period,'' it added.

