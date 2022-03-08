Left Menu

International Women's Day: 16 women felicitated for selfless service during Covid pandemic

Dr Ruchi Varshney, a physiotherapist whose organisation of physiotherapists remained in close contact with Covid patients in hospitals across India and became a crucial link between patients and their family members, and Rupal Manish Dalal, a doctor from Mumbai who rendered a yeoman service to the patients during this period, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2022 23:48 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 23:48 IST
International Women's Day: 16 women felicitated for selfless service during Covid pandemic
  • Country:
  • India

Sixteen women from different walks of life were felicitated here on Tuesday on International Women's Day for their selfless service during the Covid pandemic period, an official statement said. They were honoured at a function organised by the Indian Federation of United Nations Associations in collaboration with a Delhi-based non-profit organisation, Sampurna, at the India International Centre, it said. ''The women included Suman Doonga, who led a SPICMACAY team to provide financial assistance to the artists and craftsmen suffering during the Covid period, Neelam Jha - a ''jalsaheli'' from Jhansi, who worked in the rural areas to help women during this torrid time, Rashmi Sinha, who worked with COVID-19 patients to provide plasma during the first and second phase of the disease,'' according to a statement. ''Dr Ruchi Varshney, a physiotherapist whose organisation of physiotherapists remained in close contact with Covid patients in hospitals across India and became a crucial link between patients and their family members, and Rupal Manish Dalal, a doctor from Mumbai who rendered a yeoman service to the patients during this period,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; M...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022