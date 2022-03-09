Signalled to stop during VIP movement, driver drags traffic constable on car bonnet

A car driver was arrested for dragging a police constable on the bonnet of the vehicle when he tried to stop him on the JLN road here as the chief minister's cavalcade was travelling, officials said on Tuesday.

The traffic was stopped for the VIP movement. Suddenly, a car driver from Jaipuria road adjoining Malviya Nagar flyover started moving.

Traffic constable Mahesh Chand tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver, Amit Rajpurohit, hit him and dragged him on the car's bonnet while driving towards Jaipuria Hospital road from JLN road, Station House Officer (SHO) of Jawahar circle police station Radha Raman Gupta said.

The SHO's jeep chased the car and stopped it after around 600 metres. The constable suffered injuries in the incident.

''The accused has been arrested,'' the SHO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)