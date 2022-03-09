Zinnov expands its India footprint with a new office in Pune

BANGALORE, India, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinnov, one of India's earliest homegrown consulting firms, today, a formidable global management consulting player, announced the opening of its newest India office in Pune, Maharashtra, in March 2022. This move will enable Zinnov to play a more immersive role in the Pune technology ecosystem, having worked as a trusted consulting partner with leaders and companies there, over the last two decades.

Pune is a technology hub with significant talent pools skilled in catering to companies across different verticals – including Manufacturing, BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance), Telecom & Networking, Semiconductor, and Electrical/Electronic verticals. In the recent past, as part of its GCoE Accelerator offering, Zinnov has helped several global companies establish their India centers in Pune, even at the height of the pandemic, underscoring the strategic nature of the city. Home to 12% of the total 1430+ GCoEs present across India, Pune's proximity to the financial capital, a strong university ecosystem, a vibrant tech start-up ecosystem, and a tightly knit technology community, make it a destination of choice for many new companies/companies looking to expand their operations.

Speaking about the new office location, Harish Singh, Managing Partner, Zinnov, said, ''Pune has always been an important location for us since our inception. We have strong connects in the ecosystem, and we have partnered with companies, industry bodies, and universities, to solve problems across talent, technology, process, and innovation. As Zinnov continues to grow, Pune has become a logical extension of our growth plan. We will be leveraging this office to deepen our connects and provide strategic support to the region's growth and innovation agenda.'' Rakhi Deshpande , Director – Talent Acquisition, Zinnov, said, ''Pune was a logical choice for us and for our growing clientele. Given Pune's importance as a digital talent house, the new office will not only enable customer proximity and knowledge, but also help us better deliver on our role as an ecosystem orchestrator. The goal is to drive more value-focused conversations and idea exchanges for the technology community as a whole. A large part of the team based out of Pune will be focused on Talent and helping our customers scale their operations more efficiently and quickly.''

