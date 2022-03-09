Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 117 points

Equity indices opened in green on Wednesday with Sensex up by 117.38 points and Nifty up by 39.40 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 117.38 points or trading at 53,541.47 and up by 0.22 per cent at 9.21 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 16,052.90 at 9.21 am, up by 39.40 points or 0.25 per cent. (ANI)

