RBI MARKET OPERATION
Long-Term Repo Operations Mon, 17022020 1095 Thu, 16022023 499.00 5.15 Mon, 02032020 1094 Wed, 01032023 253.00 5.15 Mon, 09032020 1093 Tue, 07032023 484.00 5.15 Wed, 18032020 1094 Fri, 17032023 294.00 5.15 5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 Thu, 23042020 1093 Fri, 21042023 7,450.00 4.40 7.
- Country:
- India
Money Market Operations as of March 8, 2022 (Amount in ? crore, Rate in percent) VOLUME Weighted MONEY MARKET (ONE LEG) Average Rate Range MONEY MARKETS@ Volume (One Leg) Weighted Average Rate Range A. Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV) 540,309.24 3.50 2.00-5.50 I. Call Money 6,617.51 3.28 2.00-3.65 II. Triparty Repo 382,609.35 3.50 3.40-3.70 III. Market Repo 151,052.28 3.50 2.95-3.65 IV. Repo in Corporate Bond 30.10 5.50 5.50-5.50 B. Term Segment I. Notice Money** 197.25 3.29 2.50-3.50 II. Term Money@@ 20.60 - 3.30-3.70 III. Triparty Repo 612.00 3.59 3.50-3.60 IV. Market Repo 3,020.00 4.02 3.35-4.02 V. Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 - - RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate / Cut off Rate C. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) I. Today's Operations 1. Fixed-Rate (i) Repo (ii) Reverse Repo Tue, 08/03/2022 1 Wed, 09/03/2022 66,700.00 3.35 (iii) Special Reverse Repo~ (iv) Special Reverse Repoψ 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine-Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo 3. MSF Tue, 08/03/2022 1 Wed, 09/03/2022 952.00 4.25 4. Net liquidity injected from today's operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -65,748.00 II. Outstanding Operations 1. Fixed-Rate (i) Repo (ii) Reverse Repo (iii) Special Reverse Repo~ (iv) Special Reverse Repoψ 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo Fri, 25/02/2022 14 Fri, 11/03/2022 497,700.00 3.99 (II) Fine-Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo Fri, 04/03/2022 7 Fri, 11/03/2022 225,096.00 3.99 Tue, 22/02/2022 28 Tue, 22/03/2022 45,060.00 3.99 3. MSF 4. Long-Term Repo Operations# Mon, 17/02/2020 1095 Thu, 16/02/2023 499.00 5.15 Mon, 02/03/2020 1094 Wed, 01/03/2023 253.00 5.15 Mon, 09/03/2020 1093 Tue, 07/03/2023 484.00 5.15 Wed, 18/03/2020 1094 Fri, 17/03/2023 294.00 5.15 5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations^ Fri, 27/03/2020 1092 Fri, 24/03/2023 11,987.00 4.40 Fri, 03/04/2020 1095 Mon, 03/04/2023 16,423.00 4.40 Thu, 09/04/2020 1093 Fri, 07/04/2023 17,512.00 4.40 Fri, 17/04/2020 1091 Thu, 13/04/2023 19,746.00 4.40 6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0^ Thu, 23/04/2020 1093 Fri, 21/04/2023 7,450.00 4.40 7. On Tap Targeted Long Term Repo Operations€ Mon, 22/03/2021 1095 Thu, 21/03/2024 5,000.00 4.00 Mon, 14/06/2021 1096 Fri, 14/06/2024 320.00 4.00 Mon, 30/08/2021 1095 Thu, 29/08/2024 50.00 4.00 Mon, 13/09/2021 1095 Thu, 12/09/2024 200.00 4.00 Mon, 27/09/2021 1095 Thu, 26/09/2024 600.00 4.00 Mon, 04/10/2021 1095 Thu, 03/10/2024 350.00 4.00 Mon, 15/11/2021 1095 Thu, 14/11/2024 250.00 4.00 Mon, 27/12/2021 1095 Thu, 26/12/2024 2,275.00 4.00 8. Special Long-Term Repo Operations (SLTRO) for Small Finance Banks (SFBs)£ Mon, 17/05/2021 1095 Thu, 16/05/2024 400.00 4.00 Tue, 15/06/2021 1095 Fri, 14/06/2024 490.00 4.00 Thu, 15/07/2021 1093 Fri, 12/07/2024 750.00 4.00 Tue, 17/08/2021 1095 Fri, 16/08/2024 250.00 4.00 Wed, 15/09/2021 1094 Fri, 13/09/2024 150.00 4.00 Mon, 15/11/2021 1095 Thu, 14/11/2024 105.00 4.00 Mon, 22/11/2021 1095 Thu, 21/11/2024 100.00 4.00 Mon, 29/11/2021 1095 Thu, 28/11/2024 305.00 4.00 Mon, 13/12/2021 1095 Thu, 12/12/2024 150.00 4.00 Mon, 20/12/2021 1095 Thu, 19/12/2024 100.00 4.00 Mon, 27/12/2021 1095 Thu, 26/12/2024 255.00 4.00 D. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$ 24,401.23 E. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -656,706.8 F. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -722,454.8 RESERVE POSITION@ G. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks (i) Cash balances with RBI as on 08/03/2022 662,061.94 (ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending 11/03/2022 652,405.00 H. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on¥ 08/03/2022 0.00 I. Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on 11/02/2022 970,916.00 @ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL).
- Not Applicable / No Transaction.
** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.
@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor.
$ Includes refinancing facilities extended by RBI.
& As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900 dated February 06, 2020.
* Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-Reverse Repo.
# As per the Press Release No. 2020-2021/287 dated September 04, 2020.
^ As per the Press Release No. 2020-2021/605 dated November 06, 2020, and Press Release No. 2021-2022/1324 dated December 08, 2021.
€ As per the Press Release No. 2020-2021/520 dated October 21, 2020, Press Release No. 2020-2021/763 dated December 11, 2020, Press Release No. 2020-2021/1057 dated February 05, 2021, and Press Release No. 2021-2022/695 dated August 13, 2021.
¥ As per the Press Release No. 2014-2015/1971 dated March 19, 2015.
£ As per the Press Release No. 2021-2022/181 dated May 07, 2021, and Press Release No. 2021-2022/1023 dated October 11, 2021.
~ As per the Press Release No. 2021-2022/177 dated May 07, 2021.
ψ As per the Press Release No. 2021-2022/323 dated June 04, 2021.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Money Market Operations
- Special Long-Term Repo
- Reverse Repo Fri
- Press Release No
- Repo
- Repo Fri
- Small Finance Banks
- Balance Reckoned for Auction
- CCIL
- 151
- 052.28 3.50
- I. Today's
- Reverse Repo Tue
- Leg)
- I+II+III+IV
- Reverse Repo
- Clearing Corporation of India Limited
- Variable Rate& (
- Press
- India
ALSO READ
The escalation of tension along the border of Ukraine with the Russian Federation is a matter of deep concern: India.
UNSC: India asks all sides to exercise restraint amid escalating tension along Ukraine-Russia border
Escalation of tension along Russia-Ukraine border matter of deep concern: India at UN
India-US ties under Biden got weaker, says Indian-American former national security aide of Trump
We have been closely following the evolving developments relating to Ukraine and the related announcement by Russia: India at UN.