RBI MARKET OPERATION

Money Market Operations as of March 8, 2022 (Amount in ? crore, Rate in percent) VOLUME Weighted MONEY MARKET (ONE LEG) Average Rate Range MONEY MARKETS@ Volume (One Leg) Weighted Average Rate Range A. Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV) 540,309.24 3.50 2.00-5.50 I. Call Money 6,617.51 3.28 2.00-3.65 II. Triparty Repo 382,609.35 3.50 3.40-3.70 III. Market Repo 151,052.28 3.50 2.95-3.65 IV. Repo in Corporate Bond 30.10 5.50 5.50-5.50 B. Term Segment I. Notice Money** 197.25 3.29 2.50-3.50 II. Term Money@@ 20.60 - 3.30-3.70 III. Triparty Repo 612.00 3.59 3.50-3.60 IV. Market Repo 3,020.00 4.02 3.35-4.02 V. Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 - - RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate / Cut off Rate C. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) I. Today's Operations 1. Fixed-Rate (i) Repo (ii) Reverse Repo Tue, 08/03/2022 1 Wed, 09/03/2022 66,700.00 3.35 (iii) Special Reverse Repo~ (iv) Special Reverse Repoψ 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine-Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo 3. MSF Tue, 08/03/2022 1 Wed, 09/03/2022 952.00 4.25 4. Net liquidity injected from today's operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -65,748.00 II. Outstanding Operations 1. Fixed-Rate (i) Repo (ii) Reverse Repo (iii) Special Reverse Repo~ (iv) Special Reverse Repoψ 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo Fri, 25/02/2022 14 Fri, 11/03/2022 497,700.00 3.99 (II) Fine-Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo Fri, 04/03/2022 7 Fri, 11/03/2022 225,096.00 3.99 Tue, 22/02/2022 28 Tue, 22/03/2022 45,060.00 3.99 3. MSF 4. Long-Term Repo Operations# Mon, 17/02/2020 1095 Thu, 16/02/2023 499.00 5.15 Mon, 02/03/2020 1094 Wed, 01/03/2023 253.00 5.15 Mon, 09/03/2020 1093 Tue, 07/03/2023 484.00 5.15 Wed, 18/03/2020 1094 Fri, 17/03/2023 294.00 5.15 5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations^ Fri, 27/03/2020 1092 Fri, 24/03/2023 11,987.00 4.40 Fri, 03/04/2020 1095 Mon, 03/04/2023 16,423.00 4.40 Thu, 09/04/2020 1093 Fri, 07/04/2023 17,512.00 4.40 Fri, 17/04/2020 1091 Thu, 13/04/2023 19,746.00 4.40 6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0^ Thu, 23/04/2020 1093 Fri, 21/04/2023 7,450.00 4.40 7. On Tap Targeted Long Term Repo Operations€ Mon, 22/03/2021 1095 Thu, 21/03/2024 5,000.00 4.00 Mon, 14/06/2021 1096 Fri, 14/06/2024 320.00 4.00 Mon, 30/08/2021 1095 Thu, 29/08/2024 50.00 4.00 Mon, 13/09/2021 1095 Thu, 12/09/2024 200.00 4.00 Mon, 27/09/2021 1095 Thu, 26/09/2024 600.00 4.00 Mon, 04/10/2021 1095 Thu, 03/10/2024 350.00 4.00 Mon, 15/11/2021 1095 Thu, 14/11/2024 250.00 4.00 Mon, 27/12/2021 1095 Thu, 26/12/2024 2,275.00 4.00 8. Special Long-Term Repo Operations (SLTRO) for Small Finance Banks (SFBs)£ Mon, 17/05/2021 1095 Thu, 16/05/2024 400.00 4.00 Tue, 15/06/2021 1095 Fri, 14/06/2024 490.00 4.00 Thu, 15/07/2021 1093 Fri, 12/07/2024 750.00 4.00 Tue, 17/08/2021 1095 Fri, 16/08/2024 250.00 4.00 Wed, 15/09/2021 1094 Fri, 13/09/2024 150.00 4.00 Mon, 15/11/2021 1095 Thu, 14/11/2024 105.00 4.00 Mon, 22/11/2021 1095 Thu, 21/11/2024 100.00 4.00 Mon, 29/11/2021 1095 Thu, 28/11/2024 305.00 4.00 Mon, 13/12/2021 1095 Thu, 12/12/2024 150.00 4.00 Mon, 20/12/2021 1095 Thu, 19/12/2024 100.00 4.00 Mon, 27/12/2021 1095 Thu, 26/12/2024 255.00 4.00 D. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$ 24,401.23 E. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -656,706.8 F. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -722,454.8 RESERVE POSITION@ G. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks (i) Cash balances with RBI as on 08/03/2022 662,061.94 (ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending 11/03/2022 652,405.00 H. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on¥ 08/03/2022 0.00 I. Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on 11/02/2022 970,916.00 @ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL).

- Not Applicable / No Transaction.

** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor.

$ Includes refinancing facilities extended by RBI.

& As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900 dated February 06, 2020.

* Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-Reverse Repo.

# As per the Press Release No. 2020-2021/287 dated September 04, 2020.

^ As per the Press Release No. 2020-2021/605 dated November 06, 2020, and Press Release No. 2021-2022/1324 dated December 08, 2021.

€ As per the Press Release No. 2020-2021/520 dated October 21, 2020, Press Release No. 2020-2021/763 dated December 11, 2020, Press Release No. 2020-2021/1057 dated February 05, 2021, and Press Release No. 2021-2022/695 dated August 13, 2021.

¥ As per the Press Release No. 2014-2015/1971 dated March 19, 2015.

£ As per the Press Release No. 2021-2022/181 dated May 07, 2021, and Press Release No. 2021-2022/1023 dated October 11, 2021.

~ As per the Press Release No. 2021-2022/177 dated May 07, 2021.

ψ As per the Press Release No. 2021-2022/323 dated June 04, 2021.

