Coworking firm 315Work Avenue provides 800 seats to Square Yards in Pune

Coworking operator 315Work Avenue has provided 800 seats to proptech firm Square Yards at its facility in Pune.

In a statement, 315Work Avenue said on Wednesday that it has signed up 800 seats with Square Yards. This office space is located at Amar Paradigm, Baner in Pune.

The company currently manages around 20,000 seats, spread over 1 million square feet, across multiple prime locations in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Pune.

The company also plans to add another 5 lakh square feet office space over a period of six months.

Manas Mehrotra, Founder, 315Work Avenue said: ''this deal reaffirms the potential created by the consistently rising demand of flexible workspaces amongst companies - startups, SMEs, mid and large-sized enterprises that are looking to adopt hybrid workplace models, amidst the new normal.'' The corporate clients are increasingly seeking solutions that reduce their capital expenditure, enhance agility and productivity, he said.

''We have already witnessed a robust growth in this calendar year 2022 and have signed up around 3000 seats in the last 1 month and going forward, we remain optimistic about the high growth of coworking spaces,'' Mehrotra said.

Anand Moorthy, CBO & Principal Partner - Asset Management Services & Data Intelligence, Square Yards said: “It is highly essential that we provide a workspace to employees that is in tune with our focus on positive work culture and innovation and 315Work Avenue meets all our requirements.'' Market sources had said in December last year that Square Yards intends to launch its initial public offering (IPO) to raise about Rs 1,500 crore for future growth of the business.

The company, which is one of the leading real estate consultants, has finalised investment bankers to prepare a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) to be filed with market regulator Sebi.

The Gurugram-based company has so far raised USD 125 million, of which USD 60 million was as equity and USD 65 million as debt capital.

Square Yards is mainly into property brokerage, home loan brokerage and rental businesses. It offers a full-stack digital real-estate journey from search and discovery, transactions, home loans, home interiors, rentals, property management, and post-sales services.

Square Yards reported a revenue of Rs 250 crore in the 2020-21 financial year.

