Airbus delivered 79 jets in Jan-Feb

Further Western plane deliveries to Russia have been suspended by sanctions following the invasion. U.S. rival Boeing said on Tuesday it had delivered 54 airplanes so far this year and sold 114 jets or 107 after cancellations, but before accounting adjustments.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-03-2022 12:42 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 12:34 IST
Airbus delivered 79 jetliners in the first two months of the year as it targets annual deliveries of 720 jets, the European planemaker said on Wednesday. It also posted 149 gross orders or a net total of 55 after cancellations.

Deliveries included an A350 for Russian flag carrier Aeroflot which left Toulouse for Moscow on Feb 24, hours after Russia invaded Ukraine, according to Flightradar24 data. Further Western plane deliveries to Russia have been suspended by sanctions following the invasion.

U.S. rival Boeing said on Tuesday it had delivered 54 airplanes so far this year and sold 114 jets or 107 after cancellations, but before accounting adjustments.

