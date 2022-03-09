Left Menu

Toyota Kirloskar commences bookings for new version of Glanza

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2022 12:43 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 12:38 IST
Toyota Kirloskar commences bookings for new version of Glanza
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Wednesday said it has commenced pre-launch bookings for the new version of its entry-level premium hatchback Glanza.

Customers can book the model online or at the nearest company dealership with a payment of Rs 11,000, TKM said in a statement.

The new Glanza comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to both manual as well as automatic transmissions.

''We are delighted to introduce to you, the cool new Glanza specially made for those who are seeking for an advanced yet an affordable option,'' TKM Associate Vice President (Sales, and Strategic Marketing) Atul Sood noted.

Launching Toyota Glanza in 2019, was an important milestone in Toyota's India journey as this product brought along many first time Toyota buyers, and existing Toyota customers, especially from Tier II and III markets, he added.

Till date, the company has sold over 66,000 Glanza units in the domestic market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; M...

 Global
4
Study examines how brain makes memories

Study examines how brain makes memories

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022