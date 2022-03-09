Toyota Kirloskar commences bookings for new version of Glanza

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Wednesday said it has commenced pre-launch bookings for the new version of its entry-level premium hatchback Glanza.

Customers can book the model online or at the nearest company dealership with a payment of Rs 11,000, TKM said in a statement.

The new Glanza comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to both manual as well as automatic transmissions.

''We are delighted to introduce to you, the cool new Glanza specially made for those who are seeking for an advanced yet an affordable option,'' TKM Associate Vice President (Sales, and Strategic Marketing) Atul Sood noted.

Launching Toyota Glanza in 2019, was an important milestone in Toyota's India journey as this product brought along many first time Toyota buyers, and existing Toyota customers, especially from Tier II and III markets, he added.

Till date, the company has sold over 66,000 Glanza units in the domestic market.

