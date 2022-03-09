Britain's Mothercare suspends all business in Russia

British baby products retailer Mothercare said on Wednesday all its business in Russia, including the shipment of all products, has been suspended following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The company said its local partner in Russia will be pausing operations in about 120 stores and online.

Russia represents around 20% to 25% of Mothercare's worldwide retail sales and was previously expected to contribute around 0.5 million pounds ($0.7 million) per month to group profit. ($1 = 0.7621 pounds)

