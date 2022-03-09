UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 9

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher on Wednesday, with futures up 2.05%

* 888 HOLDINGS: British gambling group said its pre-tax profit for 2021 tripled from a year earlier, as its online casino services in its core European markets remained popular among gamblers. * PRUDENTIAL: Insurer Prudential posted a rise of 16% in operating profit last year, helped by strong new insurance sales, but warned of wider implications for the global economy and markets from the Ukraine crisis.

* LEGAL & GENERAL: British life insurer and asset manager reported an 11% jump in annual operating profit to 2.26 billion pounds ($2.96 billion), as economies recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. * STAGECOACH: UK's StageCoach said it has agreed to be bought by a European infrastructure fund, valuing the bus and rail operator at about 594.9 million pounds ($780 million).

* TULLOW OIL: West Africa-focused Tullow Oil had a 2021 free cash flow of $245 million, about 45% down from the previous year and broadly in line with guidance of $250 million, it said. * MOTHERCARE: British baby products retailer said all its business in Russia, including shipment of all products, has been suspended following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

* UNILEVER: Unilever became the first major European food company to stop imports and exports out of Russia after the country's invasion of Ukraine. * LSE: London Stock Exchange Group said it will suspend the provision in Russia of products containing news and commentary from 1200 GMT on Wednesday.

* ONLINE SCAMS: Britain said it would force Google, Facebook, Twitter and other online platforms to prevent paid-for fraudulent adverts after calls from regulators and consumer groups for a stronger crackdown on scams. * FTSE 100: London's FTSE 100 edged higher on Tuesday, aided by strong gains in energy stocks as oil prices jumped after Britain and the United States announced Russian crude import bans.

