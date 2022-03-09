Lexus Launches the All-New NX 350h in India: Reimagining the future of Luxury

• Features a refined and powerful Hybrid powertrain • The second-generation NX uses the Global Architecture–K or ''GA-K'' platform, which is an exceptionally rigid and modern platform designed for use in mid-size luxury vehicles.

• Introduction of Lexus Interface – an all-new multimedia system with a 14-inch touchscreen display.

• Touch sensor type steering wheel switches linked to the 10-inch Head-up Display.

• The first vehicle with Lexus Safety System+ 3.0, E-Latch system in India.

BANGALORE, India, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ushering in a new era of luxury, Lexus is embracing electrification, intuitive technology, performance, and design with the much-awaited all-new 2022 Lexus NX 350h, which sets the stage for the next chapter of the Lexus brand. It has been designed to meet the diverse lifestyles of guests around the world by rejuvenating the key pillars of the vehicle which are electrification, design, driving signature, and advanced technologies.

With a lower center of gravity and stronger stance, the all-new NX 350h embodies stylish design, intuitive innovation, and boundless utility. The most notable update is the introduction of Lexus Interface, the integrated multimedia and digital support on the 14-inch touchscreen display. It offers wireless charging and smartphone connection to the user's unique profile. This is paired with the introduction of standard Lexus Safety System+ 3.0. The newly developed E-Latch electronic locking system is inspired by the movements of opening and closing Japanese traditional sliding doors. It was designed to allow the driver to open and close the doors naturally & effortlessly.

Lexus India president Mr. Naveen Soni said: ''The Lexus NX, because of its agility, spacious functionalities, and sportiness, has been one of the most loved models by our guests in India. With the new 2022 model, we are confident that it will set a new benchmark in the luxury market. The all-new NX will come with class-leading innovations in driving dynamics, styling, safety, and much refined environment-friendly self-charging hybrid electric technology. Our guests are at the core of everything we do, and we will endeavor to offer them amazing experiences. We strongly believe that this will strengthen Lexus's presence in the luxury car market in India. We have received an overwhelming response to the pre bookings for this car that we announced in January 2022 and are indebted to our guests for their trust on Brand Lexus. On this note, we are exclusively offering our discerning guests who have pre booked the NX prior to the launch, a customized ''Lexus Pro care service package'' which includes one-year periodic maintenance as complimentary to enhance peace of mind and to further reinforce the Lexus Life commitment of providing amazing experiences.'' The Lexus NX was first launched in India in 2018 showcasing a bold design and exhilarating performance. Since then it has received an overwhelming response from the discerning guests. Lexus expects the same response for the new NX as well, owing to its refined spindle grille, to the new full-width blade taillamps and LEXUS rear badging, the all-new 2022 Lexus NX emits a powerful message to those approaching the luxury crossover. At the front, the updated grille pattern and frame create a more integrated feel to the body of the vehicle. Made up of tall U-shaped blocks, the spindle grille is designed for a three-dimensional effect and creates a sense of depth while expressing a strong progressive impression. Framed on top by the L-shaped daytime running lights (DRL), the three-eye LED projector headlamps to create balance with a more sophisticated impression.

In the rear, the Lexus logo has been redesigned to create an advanced and modern expression. The use of the L emblem has been replaced by a new, unified LEXUS logo located at the center of the vehicle. The rear light bar lamps are constantly illuminated at night to function as a taillight and illuminate the rear brand signature. Guests can select from a variety of fresh NX colors to suit their taste, including Madder Red & Sonic Chrome. For colors exclusive to F SPORT models, the palette includes White Nova & Heat Blue.

LEXUS has been building cars with the ''human-centered'' approach. The TAZUNA concept is in line with this approach and will be introduced starting with this car. Tazuna in Japanese means reins of a horse; based on the idea ''Eyes on the Road, Hands on the Wheel, Intuitive Interface'', it seeks to foster robust communication between the driver and car which has been at the CORE of the brand since its inception. The new NX 350h cockpit is designed to create awareness of what lies in front of the vehicle while facilitating smooth eye movements. The layout of information-related components leads the line-of-sight horizontally from the color heads-up display to the meters, while components have been arranged to lead the eye from the head-up display to the center display. In addition, by consolidating driving-related functions around the touch-sensitive steering wheel, the cockpit aims to provide intuitive, effortless driving control.

The globally renowned Lexus Safety System (LSS), is finally here in India with the new NX 350h. LSS+ 3.0 has been updated to the third generation to enhance cognitive, judgmental, and operational performance. This enhances the coverage area to include response to head-on collisions and oncoming vehicles. In India, it comes with a range of advanced technology features including Pre-collision System (PCS) for vehicle detection with alarm, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control -All Speed, Lane Departure Alert & Lane Tracing Assist, Auto High Beam & Adaptive High beam System in Headlamps. Additionally, Blind Spot monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) & Rear Camera Detection (RCD) is also available greatly enhancing overall safety. The new NX 350h has been awarded the highest rating of '5 stars' by independent vehicle safety test organization Euro NCAP.

To achieve the best-in-class dynamic performance, distinctive styling, and exceptional utility of an SUV, an exceptional amount of detailing has been put together to build the right proportions. The Lexus driving signature supports the pleasure of deceleration, steering, and acceleration seamlessly connect under various driving situations, and linear response is faithfully executed according to the driver's intentions.

The 4th generation large-capacity hybrid system combines a highly efficient 2.5-liter inline 4-cylinder engine with a high-output motor. It effectively combines a highly responsive engine, lithium-ion battery with enhanced battery performance, and hybrid system control with revised drive force characteristics to realize a high-level balance between exhilarating driving performance and excellent fuel economy.

Lexus globally has created a niche in the world of lifestyle luxury vehicles, specifically as a leading manufacturer of self-charging hybrid electric vehicles. Lexus India's portfolio includes the ES, RX, LS, LC and LX. The new NX 350h is available in 3 variants: Exquisite, Luxury, and F-Sport at the following prices, Ex-Showroom All India NX 350h Exquisite- Rs. 64,90,000/- NX 350h Luxury- Rs. 69,50,000/- NX 350h F-Sport- Rs. 71,60,000/- ABOUT LEXUS Lexus launched in 1989 with a flagship sedan and a guest experience that helped define the premium automotive industry. In 1998, Lexus introduced the luxury crossover category with the launch of the Lexus RX. The luxury hybrid sales leader, Lexus delivered the world's first luxury hybrid and has since sold over 1.93 million hybrid vehicles. (as of the end of Dec,2020) A global luxury automotive brand with an unwavering commitment to bold, uncompromising design, exceptional craftsmanship, and exhilarating performance, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of the next generation of global luxury guests and is currently available in over 90 countries worldwide.

Lexus associates/team members across the world are dedicated to crafting amazing experiences that are uniquely Lexus, and that excite and change the world.

Website: www.lexusindia.co.in Facebook: @LexusIndia Instagram: @lexus_india #ExperienceAmazing #LexusNX

