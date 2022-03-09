Left Menu

Lending app Money View raises USD 75 mn from Tiger Global, Accel, others

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-03-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 14:18 IST
Lending app Money View raises USD 75 mn from Tiger Global, Accel, others
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru-headquartered online credit platform Money View has raised USD 75 million in Series-D funding from Tiger Global, Winter Capital, Evolvence India and Accel, along with other investors including South Park Commons, Trusted Insight and Dream Incubator.

The latest funding values the start-up, co-founded by Puneet Agarwal and Sanjay Aggarwal, at USD 625 million, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The fresh funding, for which the Raine Group was the exclusive financial advisor, will be used as growth capital to scale the core credit business, talent hiring, and expand its product portfolio with services like digital bank accounts, insurance, and wealth management solutions, the company said.

Money View is an online credit platform offering personalised credit products like instant personal loans, cards, buy-now-pay-later loans and personal financial management solutions.

The company has partnered with over 15 financial institutions to offer credit/financial products on its platform. With over one million monthly app downloads, Money View claims to be catering to over 200 million underserved customers, most of them from small towns.

Its loan disbursals have crossed an annualised run rate of USD 700 million and are on a trajectory to reach the USD 1-billion mark over the next 12 months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; M...

 Global
4
Study examines how brain makes memories

Study examines how brain makes memories

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022