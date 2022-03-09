23-yr-old Uzbek suffers renal failure after delivery; mother donates her kidney

A 46-year-old Uzbek woman donated a kidney to her daughter, who was on dialysis for a year after suffering postpartum renal failure.

According to doctors, postpartum kidney and intestinal damage is extremely rare, affecting about 0.5 to 1 per cent of women.

The 23-year-old woman's kidneys had failed due to hypotension (low blood pressure) leading to tubular necrosis, a kidney disorder involving damage to the tubule cells of the kidneys. It also caused damage to a portion of the intestine, putting her life at risk, according to the doctors at Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital in Dwarka who treated her. Her 46-year-old mother contacted the hospital over email after her condition deteriorated in their home country. The mother decided to donate one of her kidneys to the young woman since she was unable to nurse and care the newborn. More importantly, she was gradually losing her life, said a statement from the hospital. At the hospital, the mother's kidney was transplanted to her daughter. She also had a bowel resection (removal of a diseased or damaged part of the intestine). A stool stoma, an aperture on the abdomen that allows waste (urine or faeces) to be diverted out, was also designed, the hospital stated. Dr Vikas Agarwal, director and head of the department, urology, urooncology and kidney transplant, Aakash Healthcare, Dwarka, said kidney failure after childbirth is uncommon. "Only about 0.5-1 per cent of women globally are affected by this condition. This occurs when oxygen is not delivered to the kidneys due to low blood pressure, causing them to be damaged. A part of the intestine was also damaged in this case. We had to operate on both the gut and the colon in addition to the kidney transplant. She would not have been able to survive if these many organ surgeries hadn't been performed on time," he added. The mother and the daughter are recovering after the surgery. Dr. Aashish Chaudhry, managing director, Aakash Healthcare, said India has been one of the most popular destinations for Uzbek nationals seeking medical care. "Indian hospitals provide a wide variety of pre-surgery and post-surgery services, from cutting-edge equipment and facilities to leading drug development and treatment alternatives. Furthermore, the cost of therapy in India is relatively low, which attracts a large number of patients," he said.

The woman said she was happy to see her daughter and grandchild spending time together.

"It brings me great joy to see my daughter and granddaughter spending time together once more. My daughter spent the majority of her time in the hospital following her delivery. There was no time for the baby who had just been born. I will be eternally grateful to India for its assistance," she said.

