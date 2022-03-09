Ukraine said it will try on Wednesday to evacuate civilians through six "humanitarian corridors" Russia said it would provide, including from the besieged southern port city of Mariupol. CORRIDORS * Both Russia and Ukraine said they would "observe a regime of silence" from 0700 GMT to provide safe passage from Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Mariupol. DIPLOMATIC EFFORTS * Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will travel to Turkey on Wednesday for talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

SANCTIONS * Britain unveiled new aviation sanctions on Wednesday giving it the power to detain any Russian aircraft and banning aviation or space-related exports to Russia. * A U.S. ban on imports of Russia's oil sparked a further increase in oil prices, which have surged more than 30% since Russia invaded its neighbor on Feb. 24. * Russia is reducing the use of U.S. dollars following Western sanctions, the RIA news agency quoted a foreign ministry official as saying. * Moscow warned on Wednesday it was working on a broad response to sanctions that would be swift and felt in the West's most sensitive areas. FIGHTING *Ukraine must hold off Russia's attack for the next seven to 10 days to deny Moscow claiming any sort of victory, a senior Ukrainian official said. * Ukrainian troops held off Russian forces trying to enter the eastern city of Kharkiv, regional governor Oleh Synehubov said. * Russian forces have repeatedly tried to seize the southern regional capital of Mykolayiv but were pushed back by Ukrainian troops, a Ukrainian presidential adviser said. * Britain said Ukraine's air defenses were having success against Russian jets, likely preventing Russia from controlling the airspace. DEATH TOLL * The United Nations human rights office said it had verified 474 civilian deaths and 861 injuries, but the true toll was likely to be higher. * Ukraine says its forces have killed more than 11,000 Russian troops. Russia has confirmed about 500 losses. Neither side has disclosed Ukrainian casualties.

NATO AIRCRAFT * Any supply of fighter jets to Ukraine must be done through NATO, top Polish officials said on Wednesday, after Washington rejected Poland's offer to fly all its MIG-29 jets to a U.S. airbase with a view to them being supplied to Kyiv. AID * The International Monetary Fund is poised to approve $1.4 billion in emergency funding for Ukraine on Wednesday, its head Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday. ECONOMIC IMPACT * French technology company Dassault Systemes said it will suspend its new business in Russia and Belarus in protest over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, joining a raft of companies severing ties with Russia. * McDonald's Corp, Starbucks, and L'Oreal are temporarily closing all outlets in Russia. Coca-Cola and Pepsi suspended soda sales there. * Unilever became the first major European food company to stop imports and exports out of Russia. * The London Metal Exchange halted trade in nickel after prices of the metal, a key component in electric vehicle batteries, doubled to more than $100,000 a tonne.

