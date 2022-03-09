Dessange Salon and Spa Co-Hosts a Grand Launch for Their Salon in Bandra in Partnership with Lifestyle Asia India

India – Business Wire India Dessange Salon and Spa, a high-end Parisian salon brand, announced the launch of their New Luxury Salon in Bandra. This one-of-a-kind premium salon for luxury services has an international presence in 45 countries, and in India has presence in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad.

Dessange partnered with Lifestyle Asia India to successfully launch the newly built salon and, through the network of Lifestyle Asia India, gain access to the affluent audiences in the city with an evening full of glamor, stars & express salon services provided by Dessange.

Dessange will be accessible to more Mumbai residents with this new opening. Dessange's portfolio of services includes globally certified and experienced personnel who provide high-end beauty and hair treatments. A one-stop salon for all beauty needs, Dessange Salon and Spa offers a safe, sanitized environment for all styling and beauty needs, along with a friendly, attentive team that will make your visit to the salon enjoyable and unforgettable.

Sharing their thoughts on the launch, Riyaz Nagani, Nadia Nagani, owners of Dessange Salon and Spa, said, ''The latest Dessange Salon and Spa opening will offer local consumers more options for professional salon services and experienced hair experts and stylists. In addition to providing top-notch services, our expertise in hair and haircare has earned us a reputation for excellence. We aspire to redefine the luxury salon and spa market with our unique and groundbreaking services and premium aesthetics. We're ecstatic to be able to offer these opportunities to our community in Mumbai.” Rahul Gangwani, Editor-in-Chief, Lifestyle Asia India further added, “We are delighted to have partnered with Dessange for the launch of the new Salon in Bandra. The latest opening is an innovative concept which has not been seen in Mumbai and acts as another step in giving the community an access to the good life.” About Dessange Salon and Spa Founded in 1954, Dessange is a brand of luxury and excellence with a unique network of over 350 salons in 37 countries. It is a brand devoted to women’s beauty that strives to offer its customers a unique and enchanting experience. Dessange is about much more than hairstyling alone; it offers customers a total beauty experience to improve their overall well-being. Often revisited and reinvented, it still finds new fans each and every day.

About Lifestyle Asia Lifestyle Asia is a digital pioneer established in 2006. First launched in Hong Kong, the brand went on to anchor its brand in Singapore, Malaysia, Bangkok, and India. Lifestyle Asia India is the most recent country for brand, launching in 2018 and covering everything pertaining to travel, dining, fashion, living, beauty, culture, motoring and more. An essential, millennial-friendly guide, Lifestyle Asia India provides readers with access to living the good life.

About Burda Media India Burda Media India is one of the largest international magazine publishing companies in India, with over 150 employees working in offices across New Delhi and Mumbai. Catering to audiences in the luxury, lifestyle, and special-interest segments, Burda Media India’s brand portfolio includes Travel+Leisure India & South Asia, Lifestyle Asia India, Architecture+Design, and Discover India. In addition to its portfolio of brands, Burda Media India also creates customised content solutions on behalf of clients such as Microsoft, DLF, Bureau of Indian Standards and India’s most premium airline Vistara. Burda Media India is a subsidiary of German company Hubert Burda Media. Together, the group has an annual turnover of approximately 2.60 billion Euros achieved from over 600 media brands and titles published worldwide. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: L to R: Owner of Dessange Nadia Nagani, Creative Art Director Hair LoicChapoix, Actor KubbraSait, Editor-In-Chief of Lifestyle Asia India - Rahul Gangwani and Creative Art Director Makeup Mariyam Nagani PWR PWR

