Return of Earnings to be central focus of Compensation Fund workshops

The Return of Earnings (ROE) will be the central focus of three-day workshops hosted by the Compensation Fund.

The Gauteng workshops kick-off today at Riverside Sun in Vereeniging, then move to the Protea Hotel OR Tambo in Johannesburg on Thursday, with the last session to be held in the Manhattan hotel in Pretoria, on Friday.

The sessions will get underway at 9 am and conclude at 4 pm.

The Compensation Fund is an entity of the Department of Employment and Labour.

The sessions will include discussions on the inclusion of domestic workers in the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases (COID) Act, Amendment of the Employer Assessment Model, and the latest developments within Compensation Fund.

The aim of the workshops is to create awareness on compliance with the ROE.

"The Department of Employment and Labour started the ROE advocacy session on 26/10/2021 in the Eastern Cape and more sessions have since been held in Western Cape, Northern Cape; KwaZulu-Natal, Free State, North West and Limpopo," the department said.

The ROE sessions are open to human resource executives, practitioners and employers.

The department said the annual submission of ROEs are an obligation placed on each employer registered with the office of the Compensation Fund.

