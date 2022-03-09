Bogus labourers tending lawns of historical sites in Lucknow: CBI files FIR

The CBI has registered a case of large-scale corruption in the maintenance of archaeological gardens at historical sites in Uttar Pradesh like The Residency and Taj Mahal allegedly by Archaeological Survey of India officials in collusion with a private contractor, officials said on Wednesday. It is alleged that the contractor siphoned off government funds by submitting fake bills showing unskilled workers engaged in Mysore, Delhi and Kota circles of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) tending lawns of historical sites 2,000 kilometers away in Lucknow. Similar bogus bills were also submitted for maintenance of lawns in cites like Kushinagar, Agra, Kanpur, among others, on the basis of which huge funds were embezzled by the contractor0 Kuldeep Singh, they said.

The complaint, now a part of the FIR, gave specific details about archaeological sites in Lucknow and alleged that similar fraud also took place in Taj Mahal, Akbar's tomb garden, Sikandara, Ram Bagh, and Fatehpur Sikari of Archaeological Survey of India situated at Agra. The contractor was allegedly aided by ASI officials, including Vineet Agrawal, Horticulture Assistant, The Residency, Lucknow; P K Choudhary, Deputy Superintending Horticulturist posted at ASI's Agra Division-I which covers most of Uttar Pradesh; and retired officer Raj Kumar, they said.

Singh was awarded a Rs 2.5 crore contract on October 22, 2019, for the upkeep of archaeological gardens in Uttar Pradesh for the year 2019-20 which was again extended for next year at the same amount. The maintenance estimate of eight gardens in the Lucknow subdivision had been made according to the norms and yardstick of one man per acre according to Archaeological Work Code. According to DSR (Delhi Schedule of Rates, 2018), one unskilled labor is required to work for 26 days in a month at the rate of Rs 365 per day to complete the maintenance work of a one-acre garden, the complaint alleged.

Agrawal allegedly helped Singh in creating fake documents, that is, attendance sheets, bank letters, ESIC documents; and submitted the same along with bills of two months (November-December, 2019) pertaining to The Residency site of Lucknow. These fake documents showed the deployment of seven bogus laborers working under the Mysore Division, namely Megavan, Manokaran, Komala, Kuppammal, Kala K Kuppan, ILangovan, and Ayyasamy, it said. The ASI officer in collusion with Choudhary and Kumar ''verified'' the fake documents on the basis of which funds worth lakhs were disbursed to Singh, it added. Similarly, for January 2020, maintenance bills for The Residency were issued in the name of eight laborers listed in the Delhi Division, it alleged.

Two bills showed that eight laborers from Kota, Rajasthan were working at both the sites -- Kota and The Residency, Lucknow at the same time, officials added.

