PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2022 15:41 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 15:41 IST
Venus Remedies gets global certification for good distribution practices
Venus Remedies on Wednesday said it has received the WHO Good Distribution Practices (GDP) certification from Societe Generale de Surveillance (SGS), the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company.

The certification is an endorsement of the company's entire supply chain cycle, including distribution, operations and processes, the drug firm said in a statement.

SGS, which has a network of more than 2,600 offices and laboratories across the world, has awarded the WHO GDP certification to the company following an elaborate audit, it added.

''This independent assessment of compliance against stringent international GDP requirements involved minute scrutiny of the processes of Venus Remedies as well as its supply chain partners, and we cleared it in the first go. The credit for this goes to our team's perseverance and commitment towards setting new standards of excellence,'' said Peeyush Jain, Deputy Managing Director, Venus Remedies.

The drug firm said it has gone for process upgradation with digital marketplaces for online ordering, real-time order tracking, payment reconciliation and live chat support.

The company has adopted the IOT (internet of things) technologies to expand the reach of products to stockists/retailers directly and track shipments, along with essential data points like temperature, humidity and anti-tampering alarms, in real time, it added.

