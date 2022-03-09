Offshore Money: A Continuous Struggle for Governments

When the local regulations get tough, demanding, or flat-out unreasonable, a company owner might decide to move the capital overseas. Call it selfish, call it immoral, but is it really any of that? Sometimes, going offshore is simply a matter of convenience or perhaps even a conscious effort to go where one is treated best rather than trying to get away with shady dealings.

At any rate, local governments need their slice of the tax pie, so it's easy to understand why they're not the biggest fans of companies that decide to move their operations offshore. But are there any handles they can pull to go after the owners and what are the trends observed in the offshore space? Keep on reading as we get to the bottom of it!

Does the end-client benefit from dealing with an offshore company?

From a company's standpoint, going offshore yields several benefits, that much is clear. But a better question is, how does dealing with an offshore company affect the end client? After all, this is what truly matters, because successful companies are always built around solving their customers' problems, tending to their needs, and offering them a great experience in general.

The sports betting industry is a great example of this. Offshore betting sites allow an individual to legally place a bet even where the local regulations might forbid it. This works because the operator in question is governed by the regulations of wherever country the company is registered​ and operated from and not where the end-user resides. Granted, the gambling operator would still need to obtain the local permits to have any kind of legal presence there, but that's how it works in practice. You can find reliable information about it by going through sportslens guide to offshore betting, which provides great insight on the subject.

So to answer the question: yes! As demonstrated by the example above, the end client can absolutely benefit from dealing with an offshore company, given they do their due diligence and confirm this is, in fact, a trustworthy provider and not a fly-by-night operation.

Is there anything governments can do about it?

Yes and no. No in the sense that their power and influence do not transcend the country's borders (although there are some notable exceptions), and yes in the sense that they can give incentives for companies to stay domicile. The emphasis lies on offering competitive tax incentives and a hassle-free regulatory environment rather than going after the owners in a punitive manner.

In some instances, however, moving your company offshore does not relieve you of taxes owed to your home country. The US is a great example. Every US citizen is taxed based on a worldwide income principle. Furthermore, many countries have a treaty under which they are required to exchange certain information with one another, particularly the kind related to taxes in order to determine if any are owed.

So to cut all tax obligations to the US, a US national would have to renounce their US citizenship – that's literally what it takes! Other countries, however, may be more ​flexible in this regard.

Would you hand over the world's most powerful passport in exchange for tax benefits?

Tax evasion vs. tax avoidance

If you've been using these two terms interchangeably, you might want to freshen up your vocabulary – these two terms are not to be confused with one another! The former denotes an illegal activity, while the latter lies within the legal territory. The reason why it gets so confusing is that the objective is the same; it's just that one method applies legal means of reducing one's tax liability, whereas the other does not.

Let's start with tax evasion, the darker of the two. In this case, the offending party employs underhanded and illegal methods with the intention of concealing their taxable income from the tax authorities. It involves elements of manipulation, lying, hiding, and deceit. If caught, this can result in hefty fines or even prison time, depending on the extent and severity of the violation and the country/tax authority pursuing the offending party.

Tax avoidance, on the other hand, is the act of attempting to optimize or reduce one's taxes without overstepping legal boundaries. In a typical scenario, this is done through claiming tax deductions, one of the most common tactics observed in practice. Investing in a 401k is also a great example of this. In certain countries, physically moving to another country also works as a legitimate means of breaking off the tax ties with one's home country.

Perhaps a better term to describe tax avoidance would be "tax optimization". Oftentimes, those who fall into that category still end up paying their fair share of taxes, it's just that the amount happens to be the bare acceptable minimum. While the morality of it could be debated for hours on end, the fact of the matter is – tax optimization is legal and it's the law that sticks in the end.

Conclusion

Money that's funneled offshore is a fact of life and it will continue to be a thorn in the governments' side until we see a drastic revolution in the international tax system. But due to a massive conflict of interests and the inherent challenges of doing business internationally, it looks like the matter will remain unsettled for quite a​​ while longer.

