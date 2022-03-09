Sharp celebrates 100 million product units sold worldwide equipped with Plasmacluster Ion technology

- Aims to bring the benefits of Plasmacluster Ions to every air space in the earth - On track to cross the 200 million sales mark globally by FY2030 NEW DELHI, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Business Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd, a wholly owned Indian subsidiary of Sharp Corporation Japan, today announced a global milestone, with products carrying the unique Plasmacluster™ sold more than 100 million units worldwide. Since the introduction in the year 2000 of the first air purifiers equipped with Plasmacluster™ ion technology, Sharp's proprietary air purification technology finds usage across a variety of products and a wide range of industries.

Commenting on the achievement, Shinji Minatogawa, Managing Director, SHARP Business Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd said, ''With rising respiratory infections in India, people are now exploring alternative solutions to medication. This is where Sharp Plasmacluster Technology comes in. With over 35 Global certifications and over 10 Crore units sold, Plasmacluster has emerged as one of the most safe and effective Air Cleaning Solution for a variety of indoor spaces. As we continue our commitments towards health and safety through award winning and safe technologies, we recognize the importance of policies for prevention of air pollution related diseases - a big step towards a healthier community & nation. The change must begin from our homes.'' ''In India, we have introduced a series of products equipped with Plasmacluster technology to that not just make our customer's life healthy, but also aid in improving work life balance. We are thankful to our users and partners for their support and trust in our products over the years, and we will continue in our pursuit for making innovations that keeps the air clean for everyone,'' he added. Over the years, Plasmacluster devices have evolved in effectiveness as Sharp has made them more and more compact and given them the capability to generate increasingly higher concentrations of ions. Sharp has 23 products currently equipped with Plasmacluster Ion Technology, including air purifiers, air conditioners, refrigerators. In addition, this technology is utilized globally in an ever-broadening array of interior spaces, including inside vehicles, railway passenger cars, and elevators. Further, Sharp Plasmacluster technology has also witnessed a steady increase in popularity, spreading into other industry segments, including Healthcare, Industrial Machinery, Auto, Housing, and Energy. Sharp aims to achieve the milestone of 200 million global sales of PCI technology products by FY2030.

Sharp AIoT Air Purifier intelligently controls and monitors the air quality with Sharp Air apps. In addition, Sharp Plasmacluster Ions help to eliminate 99% of airborne bacteria and 97% of airborne mold in the Sharp refrigerator. It releases highly concentrated positive and negative ions into the refrigerator compartments, preventing food contamination and keeping them fresh longer. Besides, Plasmacluster ions in Sharp Air Purifier create children's clean, comfortable environment.

To demonstrate the efficacy of Plasmacluster Ion technology, Sharp has taken the lead in the industry in promoting ''academic marketing,'' a collaborative research approach to product marketing that works with independent scientific research organizations worldwide. Plasmacluster technology is tested and certified by over 35 laboratories worldwide, including IIT Delhi, Harvard School of Public Health, and Nagasaki University.

Sharp continues to assess the global market and strives to contribute to society by offering a series of new products equipped with Plasmacluster Ion technology intended to create a healthier environment. About Sharp Business Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd: Sharp Business Systems (India) Pvt Ltd is an ISO 900l:2015 Certified and wholly owned Indian subsidiary of Sharp Corporation, Japan which is a 10-year-old company with many technological innovations. Supported by a well-trained sales and service force, our business provides a host of market leading B2B and B2C products that includes a comprehensive range of the latest office Solutions, Visual Solutions and Home Solutions across India for over 20 years.

