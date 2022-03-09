Left Menu

Dada Set for a New Partnership, Signs on as Vicco’s Brand Ambassador

His role in the emergence of a new Team India and its revolutionary change mirrors Viccos journey over the years in going from strength to strength and earning the respect, trust and admiration of millions of Indian households.This association aims to rekindle nostalgia in the minds of the audience - many of whom have grown up watching Mr. Ganguly hit thrilling shots during cricket matches along with the famous Vicco ad jingles on that same TV screen.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-03-2022 16:22 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 16:22 IST
Dada Set for a New Partnership, Signs on as Vicco’s Brand Ambassador
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India– Business Wire India Sourav Ganguly, the man widely credited for changing the dynamics of cricket in India, instilling confidence in the team he led, and cultivating a winning mentality for both team India and its fans, is back to inspire. This time, he will be seen in the avatar of the brand ambassador for Vicco.

Vicco - a trusted name in Ayurveda and the personal care space, has roped in ex-cricketer and BCCI president, Sourav Ganguly as their brand ambassador this year.

It’s a coming together of two brands with rich legacies. Vicco has been a trusted household name for almost seven decades, offering best-in-class products that blend modern and personal care offerings with the ancient and revered method of Ayurveda. On the other hand, Mr. Ganguly is one of India’s all-time greats, one of Indian cricket’s most successful captains and an inspiration for a generation of upcoming cricketers. Just like Vicco’s, Mr. Ganguly’s name also evokes trust, passion, courage, reliability and success. His role in the emergence of a new Team India and its revolutionary change mirrors Vicco’s journey over the years in going from strength to strength and earning the respect, trust and admiration of millions of Indian households.

This association aims to rekindle nostalgia in the minds of the audience - many of whom have grown up watching Mr. Ganguly hit thrilling shots during cricket matches along with the famous Vicco ad jingles on that same TV screen. A new bold era for Vicco is on the horizon as it reaches out to a whole new generation of consumers who are also enormous fans of the icon.

Announcing the partnership, Shrirang S. Tembhekar, the Head of Marketing, Vicco Laboratories said: “Sourav Ganguly is undoubtedly an iconic face in Indian sport. He has a large fan base. We feel that his persona gels with the brand’s philosophy naturally - strong & trusted. It will help leverage our brand. And for the categories which we are looking for, he is a perfect fit.” Commenting on the association, Sourav Ganguly said: “This new journey with Vicco is similar to a fan moment. I have hummed their jingles & so have millions of Indians. I’ve basically grown up with the brand and it only feels natural to have joined hands with India’s trusted and loved brand through the decades.” PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; M...

 Global
4
Study examines how brain makes memories

Study examines how brain makes memories

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022