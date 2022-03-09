Left Menu

SAIL Chairman felicitates Vishwakarma Rashtriya Puraskar winning employees

SAIL employees have won 11 awards out of the total 28 awards given for the performance year 2018, which is 39% of the total awards in various categories of the VRP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 16:36 IST
The Minister of State for Labour & Employment and Petroleum & Natural Gas, Shri Rameswar Teli was also present during the occasion. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAILsteel)
The employees of Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL) made an impressing mark in the ceremony of Vishwakarma Rashtriya Puraskar (VRP) given for the performance year 2018. The prestigious national awards were given away by the Union Minister for Labour & Employment, Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Shri Bhupender Yadav New Delhi on Tuesday. The Minister of State for Labour & Employment and Petroleum & Natural Gas, Shri Rameswar Teli was also present during the occasion. The VRP, instituted by the Government of India, is aimed at rewarding the efforts of workers from the industrial undertakings at the national level. 52 awardees, out of the total 96 award winners belong to SAIL representing 54% of the total winners. SAIL employees have won 11 awards out of the total 28 awards given for the performance year 2018, which is 39% of the total awards in various categories of the VRP.

In a separate program, Smt. Soma Mondal, Chairman, SAIL felicitated the VRP winning employees. Congratulating the winners during the program, Smt. Mondal emphatically said, "The commitment, dedication and excellence of our employees have been reaffirmed with them winning the prestigious Vishwakarma Rashtriya Puraskar in such large numbers. I am confident that our talented employees will propel SAIL to newer heights. The culture of this organization has always encouraged involvement, innovation, and passion. SAIL has always offered freedom to its employees to showcase their ingenuity and it is heartening to note that it is being recognized on such a notable platform".

(With Inputs from PIB)

