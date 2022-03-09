Left Menu

Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod for generic drug

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2022 16:33 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 16:33 IST
Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod for generic drug
  • Country:
  • India

Zydus Lifesciences on Wednesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Nitroglycerin Sublingual tablets, used to treat chest pain, in the American market.

The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the drug in strengths of 0.3 mg, 0.4 mg and 0.6 mg, Zydus Lifesciences said in a statement.

Nitroglycerin Sublingual tablets belong to a class of drugs known as nitrates and are used to relieve chest pain (angina) in people who have a certain heart condition (coronary artery disease).

Angina occurs when the heart muscle is not getting enough blood.

The medication works by relaxing and widening blood vessels, so that blood can flow more easily to the heart, the drug firm stated.

The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad.

The Zydus group now has 329 approvals and has so far filed over 400 abbreviated new drug approvals (ANDAs) since it commenced the filing process in 2003-04.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; M...

 Global
4
Study examines how brain makes memories

Study examines how brain makes memories

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022