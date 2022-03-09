Bogus labourers tending lawns of historical sites in Lucknow: CBI files FIR

The CBI has registered a case of large-scale corruption in the maintenance of gardens at Uttar Pradesh's historical sites, including Taj Mahal and The Residency in Lucknow, allegedly by Archaeological Survey of India officials in collusion with a private contractor, officials said on Wednesday. It is alleged that the contractor siphoned off government funds by submitting fake bills showing unskilled workers engaged in the Mysore circle of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) tending lawns of historical sites 2,000 kilometers away in Lucknow. Laborers listed under ASI's Kota and Delhi circles were also shown working in Lucknow. Similar bogus bills were also submitted for maintenance of lawns in cities like Kushinagar, Agra, Kanpur, among others, based on which huge funds were embezzled by the contractor Kuldeep Singh, they said.

The complaint, now a part of the FIR, gave specific details about archaeological sites in Uttar Pradesh like the iconic Taj Mahal and The Residency in Lucknow. The Residency also called the British Residency and Residency Complex is a group of several buildings in a common precinct in Uttar Pradesh's capital city Lucknow. It served as the residence for the British Resident General who was a representative in the court of the Nawab. The complaint also alleged that similar fraud also took place in Agra's Sikandara, Ram Bagh, and Fatehpur Sikri. The contractor was allegedly aided by Horticulture Assistant at The Residency Vineet Agrawal, Deputy Superintending Horticulturist posted at ASI's Agra Division-I which covers most of Uttar Pradesh, PK Choudhary; and retired officer Raj Kumar, they said.

Singh was awarded a Rs 2.5 crore contract on October 22, 2019, for the upkeep of archaeological gardens in Uttar Pradesh for the year 2019-20 which was again extended for next year at the same amount. The maintenance estimate of eight gardens in the Lucknow subdivision had been made according to the norms and yardstick of one man per acre according to Archaeological Work Code. According to DSR (Delhi Schedule of Rates, 2018), one unskilled labor is required to work for 26 days in a month at the rate of Rs 365 per day to complete the maintenance work of a one-acre garden, the complaint alleged.

Agrawal allegedly helped Singh in creating fake documents, that is, attendance sheets, bank letters, ESIC documents; and submitted the same along with bills of two months (November-December, 2019) about The Residency site of Lucknow. These fake documents showed the deployment of seven bogus laborers working under ASI's Mysore Division, namely Megavan, Manokaran, Komala, Kuppammal, Kala K Kuppan, ILangovan, and Ayyasamy, it said. The ASI officer in collusion with Choudhary and Kumar ''verified'' the fake documents based on which funds worth lakhs were disbursed to Singh, it added. Similarly, for January 2020, maintenance bills for The Residency were issued in the name of eight laborers listed in ASI'S Delhi Division, it alleged.

Two bills showed that eight laborers from Kota, Rajasthan were working at both the sites -- Kota and The Residency, Lucknow at the same time, officials added.

