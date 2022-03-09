LIC gets market regulator SEBI's approval for IPO

Left Menu

The market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has approved the initial public offering proposal of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), sources said on Wednesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-03-2022 16:58 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 16:58 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has approved the initial public offering proposal of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), sources said on Wednesday. The SEBI's approval came 22 days after the government-run LIC filed a draft paper for the IPO.

LIC had filed the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the market regulator SEBI on February 12. Sources said the SEBI has issued the observation letter to the Life Insurance Corporation of India for the IPO. This is one of the fastest approvals given by the market regulator for an IPO.

As per the DRHP, up to 31,62,49,885 (31.62 crore) equity shares will be on offer through the offer for sale (OFS), representing 5 per cent of the equity stake of Life Insurance Corporation of India. (ANI)

