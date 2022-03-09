Left Menu

Ukraine calls on UK to relax visa requirements for fleeing refugees

Ambassador Vadym Prystaiko told a parliamentary committee that he understood security checks were required, but asked for the visa process to be simplified. "Most people don't have passports with them, their homes were bombed, we're not printing passports in my embassy," he told the British parliament's Home Affairs committee.

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-03-2022 17:29 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 17:08 IST
Ukraine calls on UK to relax visa requirements for fleeing refugees
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Ukraine's ambassador to London said on Wednesday that 100,000 Ukrainian refugees could eventually come to Britain as he called on the government to relax the conditions for granting visas for people fleeing the conflict with Russia. Russian forces have subjected some Ukrainian cities and towns to relentless bombardments, leading to the fastest displacement of people in Europe since World War Two.

Many countries in other parts of Europe have allowed Ukrainian refugees to enter without visas. Britain has required people have visas, and the application process has led to criticism that it is too slow and bureaucratic. Ambassador Vadym Prystaiko told a parliamentary committee that he understood security checks were required, but asked for the visa process to be simplified.

"Most people don't have passports with them, their homes were bombed, we're not printing passports in my embassy," he told the British parliament's Home Affairs committee. "In reality if you have a one-year-old, it is definitely not a terrorist. So you can strike them out of the list of potential terrorist risks."

Asked whether he would like to see a plane travel from Britain to Poland or Romania to bring back refugees, Prystaiko said: "If you want to send planes, send F-16s."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehicles Agreement

India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehic...

 India
3
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; M...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022