Lebanese c.bank denies halting operations on exchange platform
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 09-03-2022 17:31 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 17:08 IST
The Lebanese central bank denied on Wednesday reports that its Sayrafa exchange platform had halted operations.
The bank was continuing to supply dollars without a ceiling at the Sayrafa platform rate, it said.
