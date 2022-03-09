Flight service to Hyderabad, Bangaluru from Puducherry to resume from Mar 27
Flight service from Puducherry to Bengaluru and Hyderabad would be resumed on March 27.
A press release from the office of the Chief Minister N Rangasamy said on Wednesday that booking of tickets to the two cities has begun.
The services were suspended two years ago following the outbreak of Covid-19.
