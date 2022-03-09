Left Menu

SER GM hands over 'Tabs' to 10 lady RPF sub-inspectors of 'My Saheli' team

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-03-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 17:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

South Eastern Railway general manager Archana Joshi handed over 'Tabs' to 10 lady Railway Protection Force (RPF) sub-inspectors of 'My Saheli' team, who provide round-the-clock security to women passengers in long distance trains, an official said here on Wednesday.

The tabs will facilitate the 'My Saheli' team members for sharing data to ensure safe travel of the women passengers, the SER official said.

The SER general manager handed over the 10 tabs at a function at the zonal railway's headquarters at Garden Reach here on Tuesday to mark the International Women's Day, he said.

The team members of 'My Saheli', comprising lady RPF personnel, keep a watch and monitor the security of women passengers after they share their travel details at the originating stations, the official said.

