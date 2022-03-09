SER GM hands over 'Tabs' to 10 lady RPF sub-inspectors of 'My Saheli' team

South Eastern Railway general manager Archana Joshi handed over 'Tabs' to 10 lady Railway Protection Force (RPF) sub-inspectors of 'My Saheli' team, who provide round-the-clock security to women passengers in long distance trains, an official said here on Wednesday.

The tabs will facilitate the 'My Saheli' team members for sharing data to ensure safe travel of the women passengers, the SER official said.

The SER general manager handed over the 10 tabs at a function at the zonal railway's headquarters at Garden Reach here on Tuesday to mark the International Women's Day, he said.

The team members of 'My Saheli', comprising lady RPF personnel, keep a watch and monitor the security of women passengers after they share their travel details at the originating stations, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)