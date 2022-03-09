Left Menu

EU agrees sanctions on 14 oligarchs, blocks transactions with Belarus cbank

The European Union has agreed to impose sanctions on 14 more Russian oligarchs, freeze relations with Belarus' central bank and curb three top lenders in that country, the EU Commission said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 09-03-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 17:52 IST
EU agrees sanctions on 14 oligarchs, blocks transactions with Belarus cbank
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union has agreed to impose sanctions on 14 more Russian oligarchs, freeze relations with Belarus' central bank and curb three top lenders in that country, the EU Commission said on Wednesday. The new sanctions, imposed over Russia's invasion of Ukraine which the EU says is backed by Minsk, include the exclusion from the SWIFT banking system of Belarusian banks Belagroprombank, Bank Dabrabyt, and the Development Bank of the Republic of Belarus, the Commission said in a statement.

The sanctions also "prohibit transactions with the Central Bank of Belarus related to the management of reserves or assets, and the provision of public financing for trade with and investment in Belarus". They also impose sanctions on another 160 individuals, including 14 oligarchs and prominent businesspeople involved in key economic sectors providing a substantial source of revenue to the Russian Federation, including the metallurgical, pharmaceutical, telecom and digital industries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehicles Agreement

India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehic...

 India
3
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; M...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022