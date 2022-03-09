PSJ Studio is to become the film makers' dream and perfect destination

New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI/PNN): PSJ Media Vision has emerged as a trusted brand in the film industry. Pratush, Sumit, Jai are the founders of this production house. PSJ Media Vision has worked on several TV shows and feature films. The production house has a special identity in Film Making, TV Shows, Music Videos, Short Films, Corporate Films, Ad Films, Documentary Films and Web Series.

It is supported by a quality and experienced team of professionals who specialize in the fields of Creativity, Music, VFX and App Making. Now PSJ Media Vision has increased its responsibilities significantly. The name of PSJ Media Vision has been notable among the sponsors of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Noble Peace Award 2022, a grand award show held recently in Mumbai. Along with this, the company has spread its wings and is now constructing PSJ Studio in a grand space of 14000 square feet in Madh Island, Mumbai.

Pratush Mishra of PSJ Media Vision said that the USP of this studio would is to provide location to the producers at very reasonable rates. From open space, grounds, interior to every location, which is usually required by the film, TV producers, will be present here. PSJ Studios will play a vital role in creating a bridge between the producers and the audience. Sumit Kumar of PSJ Media Vision said that PSJ Studio will be one of its kind studio in Mumbai with all kinds of facilities. The studio will be a perfect destination for shooting films, serials, web series, music videos and advertisement films. The producers will not need to go anywhere else after coming here because makers can do all kinds of shooting including indoor, outdoor, here.

Jaiprakash Mishra of PSJ Media Vision said, "We are all involved in the creation of PSJ Studio. We are also excited about this project because it is being prepared in a grand manner. Where producers directors will get the best location. It is noteworthy that PSJ Media Vision is busy in making the film "Bhabhi Maa" under the direction of Jai Prakash Mishra. Pratush Mishra is the hero in this film while Rani Chatterjee and Sonalika Prasad are the heroines.

