RBI says it has not authorised any third party for collecting fees for grievance redressal

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Wednesday that it has not authorized any third party for providing support in grievance redressal of the central bank's regulated entities, as claimed in messages being spread through certain sections of the social media.

09-03-2022
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Wednesday that it has not authorized any third party for providing support in grievance redressal of the central bank's regulated entities, as claimed in messages being spread through certain sections of the social media. "Instances of misinformation being spread through certain sections of the social media about the Reserve Bank - Integrated Ombudsman Scheme 2021 (RB-IOS) have come to the notice of the RBI. These messages are conveying to the public at large to lodge their complaints against entities regulated by RBI through third parties for a charge/fee or otherwise for early redress of grievances," the RBI noted.

"It is clarified that RBI does not have any such arrangement with any entity for redressal of grievances against the Regulated Entities (REs)," the central bank said in a statement. The RBI said it has laid down a cost-free grievance redress mechanism under RB-IOS which does not involve payment of fees or charges in any form or manner.

Customers having grievances against REs for deficiency in services, which is not redressed satisfactorily or in a timely manner by the REs can directly lodge their complaint on the Complaint Management System (CMS) portal of the RBI or through email, phone, or contacting directly to the central bank's office. (ANI)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

