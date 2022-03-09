Lebanese cenbank asks banks to provide names of political figures who did not repatriate funds

Lebanon's central bank has asked commercial banks to provide it with the names of political exposed people who have failed to comply with a circular ordering them to repatriate funds sent abroad in the lead-up to the country's 2019 financial meltdown.

A central bank statement said banks must provide its Special Investigation Commission with the names by the end of March, adding that "cash deposits made between July 2017 and end-December 2020 are concerned as well, if the beneficiary is" a politically exposed person.

