Reliance Industries shares jump over 5 pc; Mcap zooms Rs 78,955 cr

Shares of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Wednesday jumped over 5 per cent after four days of decline.

The market heavyweight stock rallied 5.24 per cent to settle at Rs 2,353.80 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 5.81 per cent to Rs 2,366.70.

At the NSE, it gained 5.30 per cent to settle at Rs 2,354.10.

Its market valuation jumped Rs 78,955.29 crore to Rs 15,92,304.29 crore on the BSE.

It was the biggest contributor in the overall market rally, where the BSE Sensex settled at 54,647.33, higher by 1,223.24 points or 2.29 per cent.

In terms of traded volume, 4.31 lakh shares were traded at the BSE, and over 94.21 lakh shares at the NSE during the day.

The stock had tumbled nearly 7 per cent in the past four days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)