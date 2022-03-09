Left Menu

Over 9 lakh migrants labourers sent back to hometowns in trains, buses during COVID-19 lockdown: Guj govt

Responding to a set of questions by Congress MLAs, state Labour, Skill Development and Employment Minister Brijesh Merja said over 8.24 lakh workers were sent back in 568 trains, while nearly 95,800 were ferried in over 2,500 buses during the lockdown.Merja, in his written replies, said the state government had paid the Western Railway Rs 6.86 crore for providing 568 trains to ferry nearly 8.24 migrant labourers to their home towns.

Over 9 lakh migrants labourers sent back to hometowns in trains, buses during COVID-19 lockdown: Guj govt
Over 9 lakh migrant labourers living in Gujarat were sent back to their home states or native places in the state by trains and buses during the coronavirus-induced lockdown imposed in 2020, the state Legislative Assembly was informed on Wednesday. Responding to a set of questions by Congress MLAs, state Labour, Skill Development and Employment Minister Brijesh Merja said over 8.24 lakh workers were sent back in 568 trains, while nearly 95,800 were ferried in over 2,500 buses during the lockdown.

Merja, in his written replies, said the state government had paid the Western Railway Rs 6.86 crore for providing 568 trains to ferry nearly 8.24 migrant labourers to their home towns. The Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC), which had provided buses to transport workers, had received Rs 42.66 lakh from the PM CARES fund, the minister said.

Of the 568 trains that left Gujarat, 448 had originated from Surat city alone with over 6.53 lakh migrants, followed by Ahmedabad with 185 trains and 2.69 lakh workers, he said.

As many as 68 trains with 1.02 lakh labourers had departed from Rajkot and 41 trains with 56,000 workers had originated from Vadodara city, the data shared by Merja stated.

